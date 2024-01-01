Overview:

Imagine a company that has only ever made easily-downloadable computer software deciding to suddenly jump into an entirely new world of creation: hardware. A company that's used to almost any problem being solved by hitting a breakpoint and entering a debugger, suddenly facing a universe of atoms, and physics, and far-away factories with lots (and lots) of uncontrollable variables, not to mention shipping companies.Ridiculous? Yes. (Ultimately) successful? Also yes!The journey of creating Playdate, our indie bright-yellow handheld video game system (and now, platform!) was fulfilling, but also challenging, but also really fulfilling. And if you some time to spare, I'd love to share with you a collection of stories about the ups, downs, and inside-outs of hardware development, some key learning moments we had along the way, and maybe even some thoughts about just, you know, running a business in general. Let's have some fun!