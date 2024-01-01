You've been logged out of GDC Vault since the maximum users allowed for this account has been reached. To access Members Only content on GDC Vault, please log out of GDC Vault from the computer which last accessed this account.

Session Name: The Playdate Story: What Was it Like to Make Handheld Video Game System Hardware?
Speaker(s): Cabel Sasser
Company Name(s): Panic
Track / Format: Production & Team Leadership

Overview: Imagine a company that has only ever made easily-downloadable computer software deciding to suddenly jump into an entirely new world of creation: hardware. A company that's used to almost any problem being solved by hitting a breakpoint and entering a debugger, suddenly facing a universe of atoms, and physics, and far-away factories with lots (and lots) of uncontrollable variables, not to mention shipping companies.Ridiculous? Yes. (Ultimately) successful? Also yes!The journey of creating Playdate, our indie bright-yellow handheld video game system (and now, platform!) was fulfilling, but also challenging, but also really fulfilling. And if you some time to spare, I'd love to share with you a collection of stories about the ups, downs, and inside-outs of hardware development, some key learning moments we had along the way, and maybe even some thoughts about just, you know, running a business in general. Let's have some fun!

Game Developers Conference 2024

Cabel Sasser

Panic

free content

Production & Team Leadership

Production


